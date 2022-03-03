Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked: Check Launch Date

Redmi Note 11 Pro series is scheduled to launch on 09 March in India.
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India

(Photo: mi.com)

(Photo: mi.com)

Redmi Note 11 Pro series — comprising Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphones — will launch in India on Wednesday, 09 March 2022.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series was introduced globally in January 2022.

A new leak by PassionateGeekz has revealed the price details of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The report has also revealed the storage and colour options of the upcoming smartphone series.

Here are the price and specifications details of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Expected Price in India

According to the report, Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB RAM variant can be available at a starting price of Rs Rs 16,999, while the 8GB variant can be priced at Rs 18,999 in India.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G 6GB and 8GB RAM variant can be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Expected Specifications

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro series is expected to be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants.

  • Redmi note 11 Pro is expected to be launched in Sky Blue, Phantom white, and Stealth Black colours, while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is likely to be available in Mirage Blue, Phantom white, and Stealth Black colour variants.

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro series comes with 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • Both the devices house a 5000mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging.

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 108MP wide + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera setup. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 108MP wide + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro depth sensors.

