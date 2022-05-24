Redmi Nord 11T Pro to Launch Today: Check Specifications and Other Details

The launch event of Redmi Nord 11T Pro is scheduled to begin at 07 pm China Time (04:30 pm IST).
Redmi Nord 11T Pro to launch today in China

(Photo: mi.com)

Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Nord 11T Pro in China on Tuesday, 24 May 2022. The smartphone is an expansion in company's Note 11 lineup.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 07 pm China Time (04:30 pm IST).

Interested customers in India must note that the company is yet to reveal weather it will launch Redmi Nord 11T Pro in India or not.
Ahead of its launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the specifications of Redmi Nord 11T Pro, revealed on Weibo, and shared it on his Twitter handle.

Here are the details of the same.

Redmi Nord 11T Pro: Specifications

  • The upcoming Redmi Nord 11T Pro smartphone is expected to come with LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to be of 6.6-inch, reported 91mobiles.

  • The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

  • It will reportedly house a 5080mAh battery which can be supported by 67W fast charging.

  • Redmi Nord 11T Pro will come with a triple-rear camera setup. It is likely to include a 64MP main camera, which can be combined with an ultra-wide and macro sensors.

  • Other specification will include a 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos audio system.

  • The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 OS.

Price of Redmi Nord 11T Pro smartphone is yet to be revealed by the company.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi Nord 11T Pro and other smartphones.

