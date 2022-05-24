Redmi Nord 11T Pro to Launch Today: Check Specifications and Other Details

Redmi Nord 11T Pro to launch today in China
(Photo: mi.com)
Ahead of its launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the specifications of Redmi Nord 11T Pro, revealed on Weibo, and shared it on his Twitter handle.
Here are the details of the same.
The upcoming Redmi Nord 11T Pro smartphone is expected to come with LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to be of 6.6-inch, reported 91mobiles.
The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It will reportedly house a 5080mAh battery which can be supported by 67W fast charging.
Redmi Nord 11T Pro will come with a triple-rear camera setup. It is likely to include a 64MP main camera, which can be combined with an ultra-wide and macro sensors.
Other specification will include a 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos audio system.
The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 OS.
Price of Redmi Nord 11T Pro smartphone is yet to be revealed by the company.
