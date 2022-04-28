Realme GT Neo 3 to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India and Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 launch date and expected price in india.
(Photo: Twitter/@realmeIndia)
Here are the expected price and specification details of Realme GT Neo 3.
Realme GT Neo 3 price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone is available at a price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) in China. Whereas, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are available at a price of CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100), respectively.
Realme GT Neo 3 150W charging variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100) in China.
Specification of Realme GT Neo 3 Indian variant is expected to be same as the Chinese variant.
Processor
Realme GT Neo 3 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Display
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Battery
Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two battery variants. The 4,500mAh battery variant is supported by 150W charging, while the 5,000mAh variant is supported by 80W charge.
Camera
Realme GT Neo 3 houses a triple-rear camera setup. It incudes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle, and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
Operating System
It runs on Android 12 realme UI 3.0 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT Neo 3 and other smartphones.
