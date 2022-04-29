Realme GT Neo 3 to Launch Today: Live Streaming and Price in India Details

Realme GT Neo 3 expected price in india.
(Photo: Twitter/@realmeIndia)
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme GT Neo 3 in India on Friday, 29 April 2022. The device is an addition to Realme's already popular 'GT' series.
Realme GT Neo 3 was introduced in March 2022 in China.
Where to watch Realme GT Neo 3 launch event live stream?
Realme GT Neo 3 launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. It can also be watched live on the social media handles of the company.
Price of Realme GT Neo 3 in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, the smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) in China.
Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The triple-rear camera setup of Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone includes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle, and 2MP macro sensors. The selfie camera at the front is of 16MP.
Realme GT Neo 3 comes in 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery variants. They are supported by 150W and 80W charging, respectively.
The smartphone runs Android 12 realme UI 3.0 OS.
Follow the launch event for more details about Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.
