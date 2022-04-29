Realme GT Neo 3 to Launch Today: Live Streaming and Price in India Details

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The triple-rear camera setup of Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone includes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle, and 2MP macro sensors. The selfie camera at the front is of 16MP.

Realme GT Neo 3 comes in 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery variants. They are supported by 150W and 80W charging, respectively.

The smartphone runs Android 12 realme UI 3.0 OS.