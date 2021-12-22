Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Soon

Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch the new Realme GT2 series in China on 04 January 2022.

The global launch of the phone is also expected to happen soon. "Our most premium Flagship - the #realmeGT2series will be making its World Debut very soon!" the company tweeted.

Realme GT 2 series will be a successor of Realme GT series which was launched earlier this year in India.