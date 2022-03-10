Realme 9 Series Launch Live Stream: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

Realme 9 Series Launch Date, Expected Price in India and Specifications
(Photo: Realme)
Realme 9 series is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 10 March 2022. The smartphone series is expected to include Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE variants.
Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 will also be launched along with Realme 9 series in India.
How and Where to watch Realme 9 series launch event live stream?
Realme 9 series launch event can be watched live on the official website YouTube channel of Realme India. It can also be live streamed on official social media handles of the company.
Here are some details about expected specifications and price of Realme 9 series.
Realme 9 Series smartphones price details are yet to be announced by the company. However, as per some reports, the smartphones are expected to be priced above Rs 15,000.
Realme 9 series launch event page mentions that the smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processors.
Realme 9 5G smartphone is expected to be available in four colour variants: Meteor Black, Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, and Supersonic Black.
Realme 9 5G SE will come with refresh rate of 144Hz.
The smartphones are expected to come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options combined with 64GB and 128GB storage options.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9 series.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)