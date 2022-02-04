Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro, Narzo 50 to Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specs

The Realme GT 2 smartphone is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option, while Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Realme GT 2 uses Snapdragon 888 processor, while Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the device are powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 65W charging.