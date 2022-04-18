OnePlus 10R 5G to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, Check Launch Date

OnePlus 10R 5G to launch on 28 April in India
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on 28 April 2022. The launch event is slated to begin at 07 pm IST.
OnePlus 10R 5G will be an addition to company OnePlus 10 lineup in India, which includes OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.
Here are some specification details of OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone.
Processor
OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Display
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Camera
In terms of camera, OnePlus is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in OnePlus 10R 5G. It may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. There is no information available about specifications of the front/ selfie camera.
Battery
OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10R 5G and other smartphones.