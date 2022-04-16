OnePlus Ace Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications Here

OnePlus Ace is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM.

According to the image on the website, OnePlus Ace will feature a triple-rear camera setup. However, specifics of the same are not revealed yet.

The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Ace smartphone will be supported by 150W fast charging.

The image on the website also reveals major design updates in OnePlus Ace. The smartphone will come with flat sides.