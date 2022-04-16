OnePlus Ace Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications Here

OnePlus Ace Launch Date
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Ace in China on 21 April 2022. The information was shared by the company on Weibo, reported Gadgets360. The company has also updated the launch information on its China website.
The report further stated the launch event of the OnePlus Ace is scheduled 7 pm local time (4:30pm IST).
Here are some specifications details of the upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone:
OnePlus Ace is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM.
According to the image on the website, OnePlus Ace will feature a triple-rear camera setup. However, specifics of the same are not revealed yet.
The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.
OnePlus Ace smartphone will be supported by 150W fast charging.
The image on the website also reveals major design updates in OnePlus Ace. The smartphone will come with flat sides.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Ace and other smartphones.
