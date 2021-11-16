OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Check Price in India and Specifications

Check OnePlus Nord 2 x Pacman specifications and price in India.
(Photo: Oneplus.in)
OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man: OnePlus has launched its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. It is a limited edition variant of OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched in July 2021.
In terms of specifications and features, no big changes have been made in the Pac-Man edition, except for the looks and some tweaks in the software.
"We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level," OnePlus said, in the announcement made last week.
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone will be available in single storage variant, i.e 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 37,999 in India.
In Europe (including UK), OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is price at €529 and £499.
The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition comes with a rear cover with a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film, which makes the device to glow in the dark.
Moreover, the company says that it has gamified the device’s software (OxygenOS) experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive (and hidden) PAC-MAN content throughout.
The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition sports a 6.43 inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
It comes comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone is powered by 4,500 battery which is supported by Warp Charge 65.
The smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP mono lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.
