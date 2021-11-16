OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Check Price in India and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 37,999 in India.
Check OnePlus Nord 2 x Pacman specifications and price in India.

(Photo: Oneplus.in)

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man: OnePlus has launched its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. It is a limited edition variant of OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched in July 2021.

In terms of specifications and features, no big changes have been made in the Pac-Man edition, except for the looks and some tweaks in the software.

"We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level," OnePlus said, in the announcement made last week.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone will be available in single storage variant, i.e 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 37,999 in India.

In Europe (including UK), OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is price at €529 and £499.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Specifications

  • The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition comes with a rear cover with a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film, which makes the device to glow in the dark.

  • Moreover, the company says that it has gamified the device’s software (OxygenOS) experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive (and hidden) PAC-MAN content throughout.

  • The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition sports a 6.43 inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

  • It comes comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone is powered by 4,500 battery which is supported by Warp Charge 65.

  • The smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP mono lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.

