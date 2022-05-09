Motorola Edge 30 Launch Date Announced: Specifications & Expected Price in India

Display

Motorola Edge 30 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch pOLED display which comes with 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Camera

In terms of camera, Motorola Edge 30 will come with a triple-rear camera setup . It will include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it will house a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery

The device will be powered by a 4020mAh battery which will supported by a 33W TurboPower charge.