Motorola Edge 30 Launch in India Expected Soon: Expected Price & Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 launched in Europe.
(Photo: Twitter/ @Moto)
Motorola is expected to launch its new smartphone Motorola Edge 30 in India soon. However, the exact launch date has not been revealed by the company yet.
The smartphone was introduced last month in Europe.
Here are the expected price and specification details of the Motorola Edge 30 smartphone.
The price of Motorola Edge 30 in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the same smartphone is available at a price of EUR 449.99 (approximately Rs 36,300) in Europe.
Motorola Edge 30 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It sports a 6.5-inch OLED display which comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
Motorola Edge 30 houses a triple-rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is powered by a 4020mAh battery which is supported by a 33W TurboPower charge.
In Europe, the smartphone is available in three colour variants: Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Silver.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Motorola Edge 30 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)