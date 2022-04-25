Moto G52 to Launch in India Today: Check Price, Specs and Live Streaming Details

Check Moto G52 Price in India and Specifications
(Photo: Twitter/ @TechFactsRafee)
Moto G52 smartphone is all set to launch in India on Monday, 25 April 2022. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.
Moto G52 will be an addition to Moto 'G' smartphone lineup.
Here are live streaming details of the upcoming Moto G52 smartphone.
Where and how to watch live streaming of Moto G52 launch event?
Moto G52 launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Motorola India. It can also be watched online on the official social media handles of the company.
Moto G52 price in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, in Europe, it is available at a price of EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,600) for 4GB + 128GB variant.
The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.
As per the Flipkart listing of Moto G52, the smartphone will come with plastic-OLED (pOLED) display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is expected to be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
Moto G52 is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
Moto G52 will run on Android 12 operating system.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Moto G52 and other smartphones.
