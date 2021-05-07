Most Chinese Oxygen Concentrators Have Low Purity, Say Officials 

The second wave of coronavirus has hit India with an acute shortage of oxygen supply. Several efforts are being made to increase the supply of oxygen to hospitals to meet the demand and save lives.

Relatives and friends of patients have been frantically looking for oxygen concentrators to offer some respite to ailing COVID-19 patients. But with reliance on few manufacturers of this critical medical equipment in India, dealers are forced to depend on imports from China.

A low import duty of 10 percent has been scrapped by the Centre to allow un-interrupted imports until the situation improves.

Currently, there only three Indian oxygen manufacturers registered with Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) – BPL Medical, SS Technomed and Oshocorp Global, while there are over 50 small and medium traders dealing in import of oxygen concentrators, mainly from countries like China.