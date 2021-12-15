Ex-Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to Exit Company; Will Launch Own Startup

Manish Maheshwari, former head of Twitter India who moved to a bigger role at the company's headquarters in the United States (US) amid the political storm over account removals earlier this year, on Tuesday confirmed that he is leaving the microblogging platform – now under new CEO Parag Agrawal – to launch his own education technology start-up.

In a series of tweets, Maheshwari said that after close to three years, he is leaving Twitter to dedicate himself to education and teaching and will open the education technology start-up, to be named Invact.