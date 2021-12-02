Jack Dorsey Quitting Twitter Is Not Vote of Confidence in Future of Social Media

Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter. Image used for representational purposes.
When Jack Dorsey made the that he had quit as CEO of Twitter, it was only ever going to have happened in one place – Twitter itself. It reminded me very much of Elon Musk’s entertaining , as Dorsey tossed his onto the social media platform that he co-founded. You could imagine him sitting back to soak up the theatre of reaction and speculation that unfolded.
This isn’t Dorsey’s first resignation letter to Twitter – he was of the CEO chair in 2008 only to return as executive chairman three years later – and no one can say for sure if it will be the last.
According to sent to Twitter staff in which he announced his latest resignation, he thinks the firm should “stand on its own, free of its founder’s influence or direction”. In the ensuing tweet storm after he then put the news on Twitter, he insisted it had been his decision. So what does it all add up to?
Dorsey’s move was not entirely unexpected. For more than a year, he has been under from activist investors to accelerate Twitter’s development and improve its financial performance.
I sense a similarity here between Dorsey and other digital moguls such as Jeff Bezos and, once again, Musk. Like Dorsey, Bezos and Musk both run two companies in Amazon/Blue Origin and Tesla/SpaceX respectively, as well as seeking different forms of excitement and adventure, with to reach space orbit and Musk sending a sports car into space.
It all seems to signify mega-tech founders becoming dissatisfied with the monotonous management of their most famous companies and looking for something more.
In the case of Twitter, there is also the social-media dimension. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are increasingly burdened by political controversy and complex issues such as disinformation, privacy breaches and hate speech.
became the megaphone of choice for Donald Trump before later banning him, and is having to wrestle with as a global issue. It is sometimes said that these companies are facing a .
There are no simple solutions, so it makes sense that someone like Dorsey might get more thrilled by creating novel things than mending existing ones. It might make sense to hand over control of your empire to others and set off in quest of new horizons.
When Facebook made its historic announcement in October that it was rebranding as Meta, hinted at his disapproval of Zuckerberg’s decision to stay on. Despite Dorsey insisting this week that he loves Twitter, I suspect he sees difficult times ahead for social media companies and even the concept of these “traditional” platforms.
In my view, the days are gone when young developers wanted to work for Google, Facebook or Twitter. They now seem more interested in “flipping” NFTs (buying and selling these digital collectibles for a quick profit) and writing applications for the (non-Meta) metaverse.
Meanwhile, regulators are on Silicon Valley’s old guard over their ethical standards around content and use of data. And if the metaverse is the future, it raises questions about exactly how a microblogging platform with a narrow user-base fits into this new 3D era.
While Dorsey has handed control of Twitter to 37-year-old chief technology officer , he will have more time to focus on Square. The payments firm is valued at nearly US$100 billion (£75 billion) – more than double Twitter – and one of its main focuses has been to move cryptocurrencies into the mainstream.
bitcoin on its balance sheet and is planning to launch a decentralised crypto exchange called tbDEX, as well as potentially moving into bitcoin mining (the creation of new bitcoin). Dorsey is also an angel investor in numerous other projects, including Tidal, in which rapper Jay Z is a co-investor.
In many respects, the cryptocurrency landscape has inherited the loose, freewheeling attitude that characterised the early days of social media platforms. Decentralised start-ups like finance platform , crypto exchange and currency maker are making big profits and becoming more and more popular.
They are dominated by eccentric geniuses such as Uniswap creator and MakerDao’s , who have unusual backgrounds and voracious appetites for risk. It will look like an appealing landing site for burned-out tech professionals trying to rekindle their optimism.
Silicon Valley CEOs like Jack Dorsey were the catalysts for this era, and now they too have to adapt and reinvent the very world they created. Dorsey has the advantage that he has had one foot in this new camp for some time. His departure does not give me a great deal of confidence in traditional social media, but it could give added impetus to crypto and tech start-ups.
(Theo Tzanidis is a Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at the University of the West of Scotland)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)