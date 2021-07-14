Google Meet Update: How Long Can You Talk for Free? What Are the New Plans?

Google has now decided to impose a time limit on group video calls.
Google Meet has ended the unlimited group video calling facility, a feature that was introduced to help users deal with the pandemic.
Earlier, in September 2020, the company had said that it would introduce a 60-minute limit to group video calls, but kept extending the deadline due to the ongoing pandemic.
However, on Wednesday, 14 July, the company decided to impose time limit on group video calls. Here's everything we know about the new changes.
What is the new update?
Google has introduced a 60-minute limit to group video calls. The time limit will be enforced for video calls with three or more participants.
What about one-on-one calls?
One-on-one calls will be available for up to 24 hours and calls with three or more participants for up to 60 minutes.
Will my call end automatically after 60 minutes?
According to the Google support page, at 55 minutes, users will get a notification that the call is about to end, and after completion of 60 minutes, the meet will close.
What can I do to extend my group calls?
"To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes," the company said in the update.
What are the new plans?
The upgrade, Google Workspace Individual tier, has just been announced for $8 (roughly Rs 597) per month. If the meeting hosts upgrade to this plan, the calls can run for more than the defined 60-minute duration.
What are other free alternatives to Google Meet?
Some of the free video conferencing apps that are available are:
WebEx Meetings
Microsoft Teams
Dialpad meetings
Discord
