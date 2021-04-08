Facial Recognition for COVID Vaccination: What About Data Privacy?

The Indian government on Tuesday, 6 April, said that it is piloting an Aadhaar-based facial recognition system to replace the biometric fingerprint or Isis scan machines at inoculation centres.

According to a report by The Print, the pilot programme is being carried out in Jharkhand which is reporting more than 1,000 successful facial recognition authentications on a daily basis at the vaccination sites.

National Health Authority (NHA) head RS Sharma said that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the governing body behind the Aadhaar authentication project will make the entire COVID-19 vaccination ‘contactless’ through Facial Recognition Software (FRS).

FRS is a technology that confirms an individual's identity using their face. It can be used to identify people in real time.