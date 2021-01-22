Facial Expression Recognition Cameras: Why Should We Be Concerned?

Working of Facial Expression Recognition Cameras

AI-enabled cameras use algorithms to instantly detect faces, code facial expressions, and based on that recognise emotional states. Facial technology systems tend to operate as follows:

Step1: Face Detection

The AI-enabled camera detects the shape of facial components and captures it. The captured image may show different profiles of a facial structure.

Step 2: Face Analysis and Emotion Classification

The captured images are analysed and the changes in facial features are classified into emotions. These changes are -- the distance between your eyes, the depth of your eye sockets, the distance from forehead to chin, the shape of your cheekbones, and the contour of the lips, ears, and chin.

Step 3: Conversion of Emotions into Data

The captured information is automatically converted into a set of data using a mathematical formula. This numerical code is called faceprint.

Step 4: Ouput Received

Based on the data obtained, the camera will generate an output to indicate whether the image captured of a person is angry, sad, or being attacked, and alert the nearest police station accordingly.