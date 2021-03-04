After Google, Facebook Lifts Ban on Political Advertising in US

Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday, 3 March, said that it will lift the moratorium on US political advertisements, ending a ban streak that had been in place since the US presidential elections.

Facebook INC, through a blog post, said that political, electoral and social issue advertisements will be resumed in the the United States on 4 March. “We put this temporary ban in place after the November 2020 election to avoid confusion or abuse following Election Day,” read a statement on Facebook’s blog post.

The leading social network platform also noted that its platform requires “authorisation and transparency, not just for political and electoral ads, but also for social issue ads” and Facebook's systems do not distinguish between these categories.