Facebook News Ban: How Charity & Emergency Services Were Affected?

As Australia prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccines, several health accounts of Canberra health , SA Health and Queensland Health department were scrubbed by Facebook.

According to media reports, these health departments issue daily reports on COVID-19 pandemic to thousands of Australians.

Responding to this, St Vincent’s Health Department in Melbourne said, “It is extremely concerning that its Facebook page had been blocked amid a pandemic and on the eve of crucial COVID vaccine distribution”.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Greg Hunt stated that he was shocked after pages of Bowel Cancer Australia and the Kids Cancer Project had been removed too.“The fact that the kids cancer project could be affected, is, frankly a disgrace. Facebook should fix it and they should address that immediately,” he said.

Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler tweeted, “We’re in the middle of a pandemic”. “Australians need to hear from credible voices in the vaccine rollout. This is completely irresponsible from Facebook. The Morrison government needs to fix this today.”