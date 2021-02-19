Facebook Apologises for Blocking Emergency Pages in Australia

Facebook’s own page did not show any feed after the ban on news pages were imposed. The page appeared empty, with the text: ‘No posts yet’.

“This is a really hard thing to do. We’ve never done it before. We are sorry for the mistakes we made in some of the implementation,” said Simon Milner, Facebook’s vice president of public policy for the Asia-Pacific region,

However, Milner did not talk about restoring the news pages back in Australia. “All decisions are now in the hands of the Australian federal government,” he added.

Several media reports suggest that the Australian government is ready to bargain code law by the end of next week.