Now Submit DigiLocker Docs While Applying for Passport Services

Speaking about his next move to go virtual, Muraleedharan informed that passports could be included in the DigiLocker app. In case of loss of passport, users will be able to download e-passports.

“We are working on the idea of a passport to be included as one of the documents in DigiLocker. Moving forward, I am confident that this will help the citizens to retrieve the passport whenever required," he said.

"Targeted at paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents/certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents. Further, once passports are also uploaded in DigiLocker, details would be easily accessible to authorized users from any location, which would be useful especially in case of loss of passport," he added.