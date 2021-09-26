China's Top Regulators Ban Cryptocurrency Trading, Mining Projects

"All the illegal financial activities are strictly banned and will be eliminated in line with laws," said the PBC, noting that those who committed crimes by engaging in relevant illegal financial activities shall be prosecuted for liabilities.

The statement is an extension of the country's intensifying regulation on cryptocurrencies beginning from a meeting of the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee in May.

The meeting signalled that a further crackdown on virtual currency trading and mining activities is part of efforts to fend off financial risks from the root, Global Times said.

On Friday, ten other government agencies, including the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Public Security listed cryptocurrency mining as a sector to be eliminated.

In addition, the statement said that government agencies will step up enforcement and firmly stop electricity generation firms, especially smaller ones, to provide electricity for cryptocurrency mining activities, while it's strictly banned for mining firms to self-supply electricity.

(Published in arrangement with IANS)