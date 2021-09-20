CGI Influencers Earn Crores in Sponsorships; But This 'AI Dream' Has a Dark Side

Influencers have acquired a central role in social media economies and play a big part in consumer decision-making. Their unchallenged growth in mostly unregulated spheres has changed the way we think about brand deals and advertisements. But, a new contender has entered the digital arena and threatens to disrupt the status quo – the AI-enabled virtual influencer.

But these CGI avatars, that are on the cusp of going mainstream, may be disrupting something even more integral – the truth.

Rozy, South Korea's first virtual influencer, has fetched its creators more that Rs 6 crore this year, as per media reports. She reportedly has 8 exclusive contracts as well as over 100 sponsorships.

Rozy joined the world pretending to be a real 22-year-old woman in December 2020.