Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Launched in India: Price & Other Details

Here's everything you need to know about Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Roadster bikes
(Photo: Twitter/ @yezdiforever)
Automobile company Classic Legends is back with with its iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi. The company on Thursday, 13 January 2022, launched its three new motorcycles, ie, Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Roadster in India.
Yezdi Roadster is available at a starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh, while Yezdi Scrambler is priced between Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.11 lakh.
Yezdi Adventure motorcycle costs Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.19 lakh.
Interested customers must note, that all the above mentioned price details are ex-showroom Delhi.
Colour Variants
Yezdi Roadster is available in available in Smoke Grey, Hunter Green, and Steel Blue colours. Moreover, it is available in two variants: Dark and Chrome.
While, Yezdi Scrambler comes in Single and Dual tone variants and is available in Fire Orange, Outlaw Olive and Yelling Yellow colour variants.
Yezdi Adventure comes in Matte and Camo variants and is available in Slick Silver and Mambo black colour options.
Engine and Performance
Yezdi Roadster is powered by 334 cc, four stroke, liquid cooled DOHC single cylinder engine which can generate 29.7 PS power with 29 NM torque.
Yezdi Scrambler's 334 cc engine offers the maximum output of 29.10PS and 28.20 maximum torque.
The 334 cc engine of Yezdi Adventure generates the power of 30.20PS with 29.90NM torque.
Brakes
All three Yezdi bikes come with front and rear Disc brakes with floating caliper and ABS technology.
Bookings for Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Roadster motorcycles are already open.
For more detailed information about Yezdi bikes, you can visit the official website or contact your nearest dealer.