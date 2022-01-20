Toyota Hilux Unveiled in India; Launch, Price Announcement Scheduled for March

Here's everything you need to know about Toyota Hilux
(Photo: Twitter/ @vikramkirloskar)
Toyota India on Thursday, 20 January, unveiled its new Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India. The automaker will launch the same in March 2022.
Price of Toyota Hilux will also be announced during the launch. However, bookings for the same have commenced from Thursday, 20 January 2022, while deliveries will begin from April.
Engine and Performance
Toyota Hilux houses a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which is combined with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. The pickup truck will be available in a 4x4 drivetrain configuration.
The engine produces 204hp and 420Nm/ 500Nm (incase of automatic) of maximum torque.
Moreover, the car comes with front and rear electronic differential locks.
Exterior
The all new Toyota Hilux sports large hexagonal chrome grille and swept-back LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The front comes with rugged looking bumpers and skid plate.
The appearance seems inspired from Toyota Fortuner and the pickup truck runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The back, however, looks like a normal pickup truck.
Toyota Hilux will be available in five colour variants in India: Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic and Super White.
Interior
Toyota Hilux pickup truck sports a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and dual-zone automatic climate control similar to that of Fortuner.
It also comes with leather upholstery, seven airbags, driver armrest with storage, among other features.
For more details about Toyota Hilux, check the official website of Toyota.
