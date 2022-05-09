Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specs and Features

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Launch
(Photo: IANS)
Czech automobile company Skoda is a all set to launch its new Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in India on Monday, 09 May 2022. The new compact SUV will be the top-spec variant of the new Kushaq.
Kushaq's Monte Carlo edition is expected to come with various design and feature updates.
Here are some details about the expected price, and specifications of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition.
Exact price of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition is yet to be announced by the company. However, as per some reports, the mid-size SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 15-20 lakh, in India.
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will come with 1.0-litre TSI 85kW petrol engine and 1.5-litre TSI 110kW petrol engine. The output of 1.0-litre engine is 114 bhp and 178 Nm peak torque, whereas, the 1.5-litre engine will generate 148 bhp power and 250 Nm torque.
The upcoming Monte Carlo edition is expected to be available in two colour variants: White and Red.
In terms of exteriors, the car is expected to sport blacked-out treatment for front grille, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and front and rear bumpers, reported RushLane. However, the headlamps and taillamp will be similar to other variants of Kushaq.
The interiors of Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition are also expected to come with numerous updates. One of the highlights is expected to be the fully digital instrument console, the report added.
Check this space regulalry for further updates about Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition.
