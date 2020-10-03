Mahindra Launches All-New Thar SUV Starring Rs 9.80 Lakh

The much-awaited SUV is available in two trims, with two engine options. IANS Thar SUV | IANS Car and Bike The much-awaited SUV is available in two trims, with two engine options.

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday, 2 October, launched the all-new Thar SUV. According to the company, the all-new Thar will be available in two trims, "AX" and "LX", with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh for the AX series and Rs 12.49 lakh for the LX series. It comes with two engine options, the "2.0L mStallion TGDi" petrol engine, and "the 2.2L mHawk" diesel engine.

“These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with an authentic 4x4 manual shift transfer case with a low ratio,” the company said in a statement.

As per the statement, test drives for the all-new Thar will begin in phases, starting with 18 cities from Friday. “The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15," the statement said. It has been designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra's Nashik plant. The deliveries of the SUV will commence from 1 November, 2020.