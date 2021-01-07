Toyota Launches New Fortuner: Check Facelift, Price, Specification

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) launched new Fortuner facelift on Wednesday, 6 January. The new premier SUV comes with a new look and updated features and is priced at Rs 29.98 lakh.

TKM has also launched its high-end variant named Legender, which is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh.

The New Fortuner was launched in a virtual event by TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura, Toyota Motor Corporation Chief Engineer Yoshiki Konishi and TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni.