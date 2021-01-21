BSNL Bharat Fiber Annual Plans: Check Details

As per reports, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started offering its four Bharat Fiber broadband tariffs as annual plans. These broadband plans include plans of Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499. BSNL has also introduced a broadband plan for new customers, which as of now is not available for annual subscription, reported Gadgets 360.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL is also providing service of one extra month, which sums it up to thirteen months of services to the customers opting for these one year subscription plans. New changes are subject to the availability of these annual plans in your region.