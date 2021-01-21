BSNL Bharat Fiber Annual Plans: Check Details

As per reports, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started offering its four Bharat Fiber broadband tariffs as annual plans. These broadband plans include plans of Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499. BSNL has also introduced a broadband plan for new customers, which as of now is not available for annual subscription, reported Gadgets 360.
According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL is also providing service of one extra month, which sums it up to thirteen months of services to the customers opting for these one year subscription plans. New changes are subject to the availability of these annual plans in your region.
BSNL Fiber Rs 599 Basic Plus plan provides 60 Mbps speed and Rs 799 plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3,300 GB. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.
BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed till 3,300 GB, after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.
BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1,499 broadband plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000 GB is reached. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined