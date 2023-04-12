5 Under 20k Phones To Make The Most Of Airtel And Jio’s Free 5G Offers

Make the best of free 5G offers with these handsets
Source - Vivo
In today's world, having a high-speed data plan on your phone is crucial, especially when you encounter internet coverage issues in certain areas. For instance, when moving to a new flat in Delhi, my super-fast Jio fiber plan became obsolete because the area did not have coverage. I had to make the decision of either settling for Airtel Fiber or calling one of the many local service providers. However, these options would mean having to forgo the remaining days of my existing data plan. As someone who needs a stable and fast internet connection for work purposes, using a 4G plan with my phone's hotspot was simply not enough.
Luckily, I had just bought a new 5G phone which allowed me to upgrade my Airtel and Jio 4G plans to 5G, and enjoy free data for a year. With hotspot, I was even able to connect my laptop and Firestick to the same connection without any lag. Major telcos are offering the best offers throughout the year to get more people to embrace the 5G life, making it the best time for 4G users to upgrade to 5G and improve their lives.
To help you make the most of the free 5G data offers from Airtel and Jio, we have compiled a list of the top five 5G handsets priced under 20,000 INR:
This just-launched phone offers a large 6.58-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, providing a great visual experience for streaming content or gaming. The phone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support. There will also be a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. The front camera is 8MP, perfect for taking selfies or making video calls. The Vivo T2 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC chipset and comes with a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
This mid-range phone boasts a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, offering vivid colors and deep blacks. It features a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth-assist camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 16MP and has a wide-angle lens for group selfies. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
This high-performance phone features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, offering an immersive visual experience. It features a dual camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16MP and has a wide-angle lens. The iQOO Z7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T chipset and comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, allowing for quick and convenient charging.
This budget-friendly phone offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing a clear and sharp display. It features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16MP, making it perfect for taking selfies or making video calls. The POCO X4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.
This mid-range phone features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing a bright and vivid visual experience. It features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16MP and has a wide-angle lens. The realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
As you can see, the under 20k 5G phone category is a very competitive one, and as consumers, we're simply spoilt for choice. We hope the list we compiled for you helps you narrow the choice down, so that just like this author, you too can start living the 5G life.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)