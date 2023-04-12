5 Under 20k Phones To Make The Most Of Airtel And Jio’s Free 5G Offers

In today's world, having a high-speed data plan on your phone is crucial, especially when you encounter internet coverage issues in certain areas. For instance, when moving to a new flat in Delhi, my super-fast Jio fiber plan became obsolete because the area did not have coverage. I had to make the decision of either settling for Airtel Fiber or calling one of the many local service providers. However, these options would mean having to forgo the remaining days of my existing data plan. As someone who needs a stable and fast internet connection for work purposes, using a 4G plan with my phone's hotspot was simply not enough.

Luckily, I had just bought a new 5G phone which allowed me to upgrade my Airtel and Jio 4G plans to 5G, and enjoy free data for a year. With hotspot, I was even able to connect my laptop and Firestick to the same connection without any lag. Major telcos are offering the best offers throughout the year to get more people to embrace the 5G life, making it the best time for 4G users to upgrade to 5G and improve their lives.