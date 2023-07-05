Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X To Be Launched in India Today: Details

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Motors are all set to launch the most budget-friendly yet incredible bikes - the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. Both these motorcycles are based on the Bonneville series.

The pre-booking of both these amazing bikes are in progress. The ex-showroom price of Speed 400 is Rs 2.9 lakh while as for Scrambler 400 X it is Rs 3.2 lakh.

In the markets, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X will face competitors like Honda CB350RS, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and more.