Citroen C3 Expected To launch in India by 20 July, Specs Here

Citroen C3 to launch in India by 20 July
(Image: carwale.com)
Citroen is a French car manufacturer that is all set to launch its first mass-market vehicle 'C3’ in the Indian market on 20 July 2022. The upcoming Citroen C3 has been described as a “hatchback with a twist” by the company and it will be offered in two trim options – Live and Feel.
Citroen C3 will compete with the rival hatchbacks like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnate. This car has two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged.
Let's know more about Citroen C3 in detail.
Citroen C3 has an engine with a capacity of 1.2-litre and it churns out 81bhp and 115Nm torque. It is also paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and the naturally aspirated engine delivers a mileage of 19.8 km/l, as claimed by the company.
The upcoming hatchback unit has the same 1.2-litre engine with the added turbocharger that provides increased power output. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 108bhp and 190Nm torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The engine delivers a mileage of 19.4 km/l.
The Citroen C3 is 3,981 mm long, 1,733 mm wide and 1,586 mm tall.
The hatchback’s wheelbase is 2,540 mm long, while the ground clearance is 180 mm.
Both the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon's wheelbase are shorter than Citroen C3 by 40 mm and 42 mm, respectively.
The car has 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers and 15-inch alloys as an optional extra.
Citroen C3 is the same as the French carmaker's products in European countries. The company also offers multiple customisation options which include three different packs to tweak the look of the car and 70 different accessories.
The Citroen C3’s customisation options provide 10 different colour options for the exterior, of which two are dual-tone and two interior trim options – Anodized grey and dual-tone orange with grey.
The C3 has a digital driver's display with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The Citroen C3’s Live trim offers features like an air conditioner, front power windows with one-touch down for the driver, a digital instrument cluster and dual airbags.
The Citroen C3 Feel version will have roof rails, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, steering-mounted controls, remote locking, tilt-adjustable steering, door ajar warning and speed-sensitive auto door lock.
However, the Feel variant misses out on some basic features like a rear windscreen wiper and defogger, a day/night mirror, powered wing mirror adjustment, and a central lock/unlock button.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)