In Photos: Auto Expo Kicks Off in Style in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses next to Hyundais all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 during its launch at the Auto Expo 2023.
(PTI)
Auto expo - the Motor Show 2023, one of India's largest automotive events kicked off in style, in Greater Noida on Wednesday, 11 January.
The expo is being held from 11 January to 18 January after a gap of three years. A ticketed event, the expo will be open to the public from 13 January to 18 January.
Greater Noida: JBM Group Chairman S.K. Arya and JBM Group Vice Chairman Nishant Arya unveil JBMs electric luxury coach JBM Galaxy at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: Kia India Managing Director Tae-Jin Park, Kia India Chief Sales & Business Officer MyungSik Sohn and Kia India Vice President Hardeep Singh Brar unveil Kias KA4 luxury MPV at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: Hyundai Motors India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during the launch of Hyundais all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi and Suzuki Motor Corp President & Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki unveil Maruti Suzukis concept car EVX at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba and MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta unveil MG Motors MG4 EV at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba and MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta during unveiling of MG Motors MG eHS electric SUV and MG4 EV at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal and other dignitaries during unveiling of new SWITCH Intelligent Electric Vehicles (IeV) series at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal unveils companys truck Boss EV at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: Newly unveiled Greaves Cottons e-scooter Ampere NXU on display at the Auto Expo 2023.
Greater Noida: MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba speaks at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida.
Greater Noida: Sr Vice President BYD India Sanjay Gopalakrishnan poses with BYD SEAL during its launch, at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida.
Greater Noida: Unveiling of Toyotas BZ4X at Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida.
Greater Noida: A model poses next to Lexuss LX 500d car at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida.