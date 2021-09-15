Apple Unveils iPad, iPad Mini: Check Specifications, Pricing & Availability

Apple on Tuesday, 14 September, announced its least anticipated lineup of iPads—iPad and iPad mini— that come with advanced features, at its global 'California Streaming' event.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the previous generation.

"With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Center Stage and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility and simplicity at an incredible value," Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, said.

Here's everything we know about Apple's new range of iPads.