Apple Launch Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: How to Watch, What's in Store and More

Apple is likely to launch its next generation smartphone iPhone 13 on Tuesday, 14 September. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled at an online event organised by Apple titled 'California Streaming.'

Although Apple hasn't clearly stated what's coming, in the invite, but fans and several tipsters have hinted at the launch of the iPhone 13 series, which is expected to be unveiled from Apple Park.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series smartphones – the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far.