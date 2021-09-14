Apple Launch Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: How to Watch, What's in Store and More

iPhone 13 is expected to launch at Apple's event on 14 September.
(Photo: developer.apple.com)
Apple is likely to launch its next generation smartphone iPhone 13 on Tuesday, 14 September. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled at an online event organised by Apple titled 'California Streaming.'
Although Apple hasn't clearly stated what's coming, in the invite, but fans and several tipsters have hinted at the launch of the iPhone 13 series, which is expected to be unveiled from Apple Park.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series smartphones – the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far.
Price in India (expected): As per media reports, the smartphone is expected to to be priced under $999 (Rs 73,337 approximately) in India.
Display: Apple is expected to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone mini, a 6.1-inch low-cost iPhone, a 6.1-inch Pro model, and a 6.7-inch Pro Max model, reported MacRumors.
Camera: iPhone 13 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is arranged diagonally at the back. It is tipped to come with a portrait camera for videos and a f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens.
Processor: iPhone 13 could use 5nm+ A15 chip which is manufactured by TSMC.
Battery: It is expected that the iPhone 13 will be powered by a 3095mAh battery and iPhone 13 Pro Max might sport a 4352mAh battery.
Clock is ticking... Apple will start the key event at 10:30 pm IST. The event will be live streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel and also on Apple's website.
You can also go to the following link: https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/.
While Apple has not revealed which devices will be launched but media rumours suggest that company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series, Airpods 3 and a new Apple Watch.
Apple fans might not see the arrival of the iPad and iPad Pro.
Apple's 'California Streaming' can be watched live on Apple's official YouTube channel at 10:30 pm IST. It can also be livestreamed on Apple TV app and Apple's official website.
Published: 14 Sep 2021,07:01 PM IST