Apple Reveals Watch Series 7: Check Specifications, Pricing & Availability

Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, Watch SE starts at $279 and Watch Series 3 starts at $199
(Photo: Apple)
Apple on Tuesday, 14 September in its global California Streaming event 2021 announced Watch Series 7 that offers new apps, including Mindfulness app and Tai Chi along with other new features.
"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements - from our largest and most advanced display to enhanced durability and faster charging -making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement late Tuesday.
Here is everything we know about Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge
Display & Design: Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 percent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6. The device is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a redesigned front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 percent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity.
Battery Life: Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.
WatchOS 8: The new watchOS 8 brings new features to anyone who rides a bike. Apple Watch uses advanced algorithms to analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data to detect when users begin a ride, and prompts them to start an Outdoor Cycle workout if one wasn’t initiated.
Apple Fitness+: The first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce a new body-conditioning workout type with Pilates and a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, with guided Meditation.
Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, Watch SE starts at $279 and Watch Series 3 starts at $199 . The watches are available to order from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning 16 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined