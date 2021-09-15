Apple Reveals Watch Series 7: Check Specifications, Pricing & Availability

Apple on Tuesday, 14 September in its global California Streaming event 2021 announced Watch Series 7 that offers new apps, including Mindfulness app and Tai Chi along with other new features.

"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements - from our largest and most advanced display to enhanced durability and faster charging -making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement late Tuesday.

Here is everything we know about Apple Watch Series 7.