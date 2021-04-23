Hackers Threaten Apple With Product Blueprint Leak, Demand $50 Mn

US tech giant Apple has been allegedly targeted by hackers seeking $50 million in exchange for stolen confidential data on the company's upcoming products .

A cyber-espionage group based in Russia, dubbed as 'REvil' – responsible for several data thefts including the latest Acer data leak – stole product data from Quanta, a Taiwan-based company that manufactures MacBooks and other products of Apple.

After Quanta refused to pay the ransom to the hackers, the cybercriminal group is now hoping to get Apple itself to pay up by 1 May, promising to continue to post new images from the leak daily until it does.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Quanta confirmed that its servers were breached."Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber attacks on a small number of Quanta servers," the company said.