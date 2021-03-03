Amazon Revamps App Icon After Comparison With Hitler’s Moustache

E-commerce company Amazon has revamped its iOS and Android app logo after a part of its logo was compared to Adolf Hitler’s moustache.

In January, the company launched a new icon for its mobile apps which replaced the old shopping icon with brown cardboard box design and a blue coloured strip on it that was said to symbolise Amazon’s shipping packages.

However, after several netizens compared the adhered tape stick to Adolf Hitler's moustache, the tech giant immediately tweaked its logo.

The adhesive tape in the logo has been redesigned to a two toned folded piece of a tape.

Responding to this, an Amazon spokesperson said that the company is looking out for new ways to delight its customers. “We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep," The Verge reported.