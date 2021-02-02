After Myntra, Netizens Share Other ‘Offensive’ Logos

A Complaint was lodged alleging that the logo of e-commerce brand Myntra, is offensive and insulting to women.
Recently, a complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging that the logo of e-commerce brand Myntra, is offensive and insulting to women. The complainant, Naaz Patel from Avesta Foundation NGO, filed the complaint in December 2020.

The issue became a huge controversy and received a lot of backlash from the people. Keeping up its spirit, Myntra agreed to change the logo and tweaked it just a little.

Funnily enough, the claim by Patel opened floodgates for a meme fest on Twitter. Everyone started sharing logos that are ‘offensive’ to them.

Check out some reactions here:

