2024 Nissan X-Trail Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

advertisement
Nissan is all set to launch a fourth-gen X-Trail in India soon. This SUV will arrive as a brand’s flagship model in the country. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming 2024 Nissan X-Trail will be available in the markets in two variants, including a five seater and seven seater SUV. Once launched, the new 4th gen Nissan X-Trail 2024 will compete with the likes of BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Cloud EV in the Indian markets.
The new Nissan will make its way into the showrooms floors via the CBU route. Nissan X-Trail was seen on the Indian roads earlier as well but due to poor sales, the SUV was discontinued in the country. With the 4th-gen rendition, the 2024 Nissan X-Trail SUV is making a comeback in India. Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of 2024 Nissan X-Trail below.
According to teasers released by the company, the 2024 Nissan X-Trail will be launched in India soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. As per some reports, the 4th-gen Nissan X-Trail may be unveiled on 16 July 2024.
The official pricing details of new 2024 Nissan X-Trail are unknown. However, some reports suggest that the SUV may be sold at a price of Rs 26 to 40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
An 10.8-inch driver’s display.
Three-zone climate control.
LED lighting.
An electric tailgate.
Hybrid engine options, including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and an e-Power engine.
Powered front seats.
Available in 5 seat and 7 seat arrangements.
Ambient lighting.
Wireless phone charging.
Multiple safety features, including seven airbags, rear-view camera, tire pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child anchorages, and several ADAS features like blind spot detection, forward collision warning, and lane departure prevention.
18 and 19 inch wheel options.
Electronic parking brake.
A flat roofline.
Split-type headlamps.
A comfortable interior for long and short trips with ample legroom and cargo space.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined