2024 Nissan X-Trail Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

Nissan is all set to launch a fourth-gen X-Trail in India soon. This SUV will arrive as a brand’s flagship model in the country. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming 2024 Nissan X-Trail will be available in the markets in two variants, including a five seater and seven seater SUV. Once launched, the new 4th gen Nissan X-Trail 2024 will compete with the likes of BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Cloud EV in the Indian markets.

The new Nissan will make its way into the showrooms floors via the CBU route. Nissan X-Trail was seen on the Indian roads earlier as well but due to poor sales, the SUV was discontinued in the country. With the 4th-gen rendition, the 2024 Nissan X-Trail SUV is making a comeback in India. Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of 2024 Nissan X-Trail below.