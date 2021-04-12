1.3m Clubhouse Users’ Data ‘Leaked’ Online, Company Denies Claim

Popularity of the invite-only social media networking app, co-founded by Rohan Seth, soared after billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk used the application in February, 2021 and hosted a podcast with Robinhood CEO.

Earlier in February, the iOS and invite-only platform Clubhouse was accused of leaking its users’ data to Chinese government.

“SIO has determined that a user's unique Clubhouse ID number and chatroom ID are transmitted in plaintext, and Agora would likely have access to users’ raw audio, potentially providing access to the Chinese government,” read a statement published by Stanford Information Observatory (SIO) on its website.