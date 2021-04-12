1.3m Clubhouse Users’ Data ‘Leaked’ Online, Company Denies Claim

In yet another instance of electronic data breach, personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users was allegedly ‘leaked’ on a popular hacking forum, according to a report by Cyber News.
However, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison was quoted as saying that the claim is ‘misleading and false’.
According to Cyber News, a database of 1.3 million scraped users was leaked. This reportedly included personal information, such as user ID and name on Clubhouse, along with the photo URL, the username being used, Twitter and Instagram handles, number of followers, and the number of people being followed by the user.
Popularity of the invite-only social media networking app, co-founded by Rohan Seth, soared after billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk used the application in February, 2021 and hosted a podcast with Robinhood CEO.
Earlier in February, the iOS and invite-only platform Clubhouse was accused of leaking its users’ data to Chinese government.
“SIO has determined that a user's unique Clubhouse ID number and chatroom ID are transmitted in plaintext, and Agora would likely have access to users’ raw audio, potentially providing access to the Chinese government,” read a statement published by Stanford Information Observatory (SIO) on its website.
