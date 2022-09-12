WTA Chennai Open 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch in India?

WTA Chennai Open 2022 Starts Monday, 12 September 2022: When and Where To Watch The Live Stream?
(Photo Courtesy: Indian Tennis Daily)
The Chennai Open WTA 250 International Women’s Tennis Tournament starts Monday, 12 September 2022. This is the first time the tournament will be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
The Chennai Open, which will take place from 12 September to 18 September 2022, will bring WTA tennis to India, with world number 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj leading the field.
The capital of Tamil Nadu got the opportunity to host top-tier international tennis action, after the only ATP 250 event in India was shifted to Pune in 2018.
Indian tennis players Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi will also compete in the WTA competition, which is being held in India for the first time since 2008.
Keep reading to find out when and where you can watch the live stream of the Chennai Open 2022 in India.
The live telecast of the WTA Chennai Open 2022 in India will be available on both the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels.
The live stream of the WTA Chennai Open 2022 can be watched on the official website of SonyLIV and the SonyLIV app.
