Wrestling: I Was Told There Will Be Trials, Will Discuss Now – Ravi Dahiya

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya.
(Photo: IANS)
Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya has expressed his disappointment over the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) latest decision to not hold trials to select grapplers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
On Tuesday afternoon, the seven-member selection committee - headed by WFI president Sanjay Singh - announced that the wrestlers who have secured the Olympic quota will travel to Paris and represent India at the multi-sport extravaganza.
Asked about his future course of action, a dejected sound Ravi refused to comment further.
WFI’s latest announcement can ignite unrest among the young wrestlers, and it is believed that some can move to court to challenge the decision.
For the record, the WFI had earlier said that trials will take place and the best team will be picked for the Olympics. But the U-turn left many confused.
Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Anshu Malik (57kg) have qualified in the Women's competition while only Aman Sherawat (57kg) has earned the quota in men's freestyle competition.
