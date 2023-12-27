WFI: IOA Forms Ad Hoc Wrestling Committee Following Suspension of Federation

Sports ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI body three days after the elections over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals and has asked IOA to establish a temporary panel to oversee the operations of WFI.

On 21 December, the day Singh assumed the role of WFI president, he declared that national trials for wrestling in the U-15 and U-20 categories would be conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda before the conclusion of this year.