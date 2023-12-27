WFI: IOA Forms Ad Hoc Wrestling Committee Following Suspension of Federation

IOA has formed an ad hoc wrestling committee after suspension Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) panel.
In the wake of the suspension of the newly elected panel members of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established a three-member ad hoc committee on Wednesday, 27 December, at the request of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to supervise and manage the governing body's operations.
Sports ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI body three days after the elections over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals and has asked IOA to establish a temporary panel to oversee the operations of WFI.
On 21 December, the day Singh assumed the role of WFI president, he declared that national trials for wrestling in the U-15 and U-20 categories would be conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda before the conclusion of this year.
“In view of the above, it is requested that an Ad-Hoc Committee may be constituted by the IOA to manage and control the affairs of WFI, as per the defined role of NSFs in the National Sports Development Code of India-2011, including the selection of athletes, making entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, holding of sporting activities, etc. with immediate effect, until further orders,” it added.
