Wrestlers Receive Copy of FIR Filed by Delhi Police Days After Going on Protest

Delhi Police filed two different FIRs following the complaints of 7 women against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The Quint
Wrestling
Published:

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Police filed two different FIRs following the complaints of 7 women against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.</p></div>

A copy of one of the two FIRs lodged in the sexual harassment complaints made by female wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was handed over to the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 29 April, as per multiple reports.

The second FIR, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be given only to the victim's family, the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also ReadWrestlers Protest: Bajrang Punia Says Delhi Police Cut Their Electricity Line

Details of FIR

One of the FIRs has been registered under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as told to news agency ANI by the wrestlers' lawyer Narendra Hooda.

  • Section 354 – Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty

  • Section 354A – Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment

  • Section 354D – Stalking

  • Section 34 – Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention

Background

Five days after the wrestlers started their protest, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in response to the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Regarding the FIRs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal had said: "The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty."

"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he added.

(With inputs from IANS.)

