Wrestlers Receive Copy of FIR Filed by Delhi Police Days After Going on Protest

Delhi Police filed two different FIRs following the complaints of 7 women against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
A copy of one of the two FIRs lodged in the sexual harassment complaints made by female wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was handed over to the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 29 April, as per multiple reports.
The second FIR, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be given only to the victim's family, the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
One of the FIRs has been registered under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as told to news agency ANI by the wrestlers' lawyer Narendra Hooda.
Section 354 – Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty
Section 354A – Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment
Section 354D – Stalking
Section 34 – Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention
Five days after the wrestlers started their protest, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in response to the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh.
Regarding the FIRs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal had said: "The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty."
"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he added.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)