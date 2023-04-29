Wrestlers Receive Copy of FIR Filed by Delhi Police Days After Going on Protest

A copy of one of the two FIRs lodged in the sexual harassment complaints made by female wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was handed over to the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 29 April, as per multiple reports.

The second FIR, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be given only to the victim's family, the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.