Wrestlers Protest: Bajrang Punia Says Delhi Police Cut Their Electricity Line

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at the protest site.
(Photo: PTI)
Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, in a late-night video message said that Delhi Police had disconnected the electricity and water supply at the wrestlers' Jantar Mantar protest site.
"See this is the pressure on Delhi Police even as the whole country is standing with us," Punia, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, said on Friday through Instagram.
He also said that the Delhi Police have lodged two FIRs and demanded that the wrestlers stop their protest.
Earlier on Friday, the police had informed the Supreme Court that they will register an FIR and on late Friday evening finally registered two FIRs allegedly against the Wrestling Federation of India coaches and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.
Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station.
"The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc."
"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," the DCP added.
Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest, the DCP said.
