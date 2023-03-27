'Taarikh Pe Taarikh': Vinesh Phogat Provides Update on Probe Against WFI Chief

Vinesh Phogat provided an update on the current status of the ongoing investigation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
In a series of Instagram stories posted on Sunday, 26 March, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has provided updates regarding the ongoing probe against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female grapplers.
The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) appointed a six-member ‘oversight committee’ to probe into the allegations, with a one-month deadline to submit their report. In February, they were given another two-week extension for their probe, with the report scheduled to be submitted by 9 March. However, there have been no further developments pertaining to the investigation.
Vinesh Phogat claimed the wrestlers are being given "dates after dates."
The three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist further confirmed that the grapplers are “still waiting” for the oversight committee to submit their probe report to the ministry.
Besides commenting on the investigation’s status, Vinesh also hinted at no improvements being made in terms of the treatment of the nation’s wrestlers. When a fan enquired if the players are now treated in a better manner after the protest, she replied “Kaash itna aasaan hota sab.” (I wish things would have been so easy.)
Vinesh Phogat lift the lid on the ongoing investigation against WFI chief.
Back on 26 February, Vinesh accused an unnamed member of the oversight committee, which comprises Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, Radhica Sreeman, Trupti Murgunde and Rajesh Rajagopalan, of leaking sensitive information to the media.
On Sunday, she commented on fellow grappler, Yogeshwar Dutt’s stance, by stating he will only pick the side which benefits him, after being asked about whether Dutt is supporting the players or the system.
He will pick whichever side that'll benefit him: Vinesh on Yogeshwar Dutt.
Replying to a query on how she does not get tired of ‘fake people and fake friends,’ the 28-year-old said “Thakne ke bad bhi ladte rehna, yahin toh khubsurti sports mein sikhte hai hum!” (To keep on fighting despite being exhausted – this is the beauty we learn from sports).
Vinesh opens up on fighting 'fake people and fake friends.'
