'Taarikh Pe Taarikh': Vinesh Phogat Provides Update on Probe Against WFI Chief

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Sunday, 26 March, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has provided updates regarding the ongoing probe against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female grapplers.

The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) appointed a six-member ‘oversight committee’ to probe into the allegations, with a one-month deadline to submit their report. In February, they were given another two-week extension for their probe, with the report scheduled to be submitted by 9 March. However, there have been no further developments pertaining to the investigation.