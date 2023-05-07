Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers Organise Candle March, Demand Justice by 21 May

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers organised a candle march at Jantar Mantar on 7 May.
The protesting wrestlers held a candle march in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, on Sunday, 7 May, in an act of solidarity with the female grapplers, as they continue to demand the arrest of sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, 7 May.
Candles lit by wrestlers during their protest at Jantar Mantar.
Police personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar amid wrestlers' protest
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia light candles during their protest at Jantar Mantar.
The wrestlers, who have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar since 23 April, have stated that they will not leave until Singh is behind bars. Seven complaints of sexual assaults have been lodged against the chief, who also is an MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Kaiserganj, while Delhi Police have also registered two FIRs pertaining to the matter.
Responding to the wrestlers’ pleasing, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) also organised a candle march in Ambala, Haryana. Echoing the wrestlers’ committee’s decision, BKU’s national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed they will be planning their ‘next strategy’ should the concerned authorities not meet the 21 May deadline.
“The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support them from the outside. We have scheduled a meeting for 21 May. If the government does not offer a resolution by then, we will have to figure out our next strategy,” said Tikait.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)