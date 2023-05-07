Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers Organise Candle March, Demand Justice by 21 May

Responding to the wrestlers’ pleasing, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) also organised a candle march in Ambala, Haryana. Echoing the wrestlers’ committee’s decision, BKU’s national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed they will be planning their ‘next strategy’ should the concerned authorities not meet the 21 May deadline.

“The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support them from the outside. We have scheduled a meeting for 21 May. If the government does not offer a resolution by then, we will have to figure out our next strategy,” said Tikait.